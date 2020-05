epa08376110 Medical staff come in front of the Hospital to greet people applaud from their windows to support French medical staff amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Paris, France, 21 April 2020. French President Macron has extended France's nationwide lockdown until 11 May 2020. During the lockdown, people in many European cities are taking at least a minute each night to applaud in gratitude for health workers and police. EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa