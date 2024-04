TENERIFE, SPAIN - APRIL 20: Thousands of people demonstrate against tourism policies on the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain on April 20, 2024. In recent years, tourism policy in the Canary Islands has left little room for the local population. Currently, it is difficult to find a place to rent or buy a house due to the oversupply of tourist rentals. Andres Gutierrez / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM