epa08657162 Belarus policemen detain a young lady protesting against arrest of the opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova during women's peaceful solidarity action in Minsk, Belarus, 09 September 2020. According to media reports citing eyewitnesses and fellow campaign members, Kolesnikova was detained by unidentified persons in Minsk on 07 September and taken to the border with Ukraine early 08 September to be deported, which she reportedly refused by ripping up her passport. The Belarusian State Border Committee confirmed the detention of Maria Kolesnikova on the border. According to reports, Kolesnikova and other opposition leader Maxim Znak, were arrested as suspects in a case on public calling to seize power in the country or acting to the detriment of state security. EPA-EFE/STRINGER