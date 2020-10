epa08770626 People clash with the police during their protest against new coronavirus restrictions in Warsaw, Poland, 24 October 2020, amid the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. From 24 October, the entire country was designated as a 'red-zone' subject to renewed restrictions, including online learning for most students and cafes and restaurants being shut down. EPA-EFE/WOJCIECH OLKUSNIK POLAND OUT