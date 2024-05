Georgians gather to protest against "the Russian law" with Georgian and American national flags in front of the Georgian Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, late Saturday, May 4, 2024. Several thousand Georgians marked Orthodox Easter with a candlelight vigil outside Parliament on Saturday evening as daily protests continue against a proposed law that critics see as a threat to media freedom and the country’s aspirations to join the European Union. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)