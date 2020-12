epa08885591 Policemen an medical workers evacuate an injured colleague during Ukrainian small businessmen rally with the slogan Save FOP (individual-entrepreneurs) on the Independence square in Kiev, Ukraine, 15 December 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Small businessmen protest against strict quarantine announced by the Government from January 8 to 24 January 2021 and demand the abrogation of the amendments to a law about the simplified tax system, which will considerably complicate their ability to manage their businesses, raise their prices for clients and increase the possibility of unjustified fines, according to local media reports. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO