BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - SEPTEMBER 13: Nazi collection items and propaganda, captured by police authorities, are seen in Buenos Aires, Argentina on September 13, 2023. Major joint police operation in the region busts anti-Semitic criminal ring involved in Nazi propaganda. It's one of the most significant joint police operations in recent times in the region. The criminals operated an underground print shop and distributed historical Nazi artifacts, including items from the Nazi party and SS troops, as well as Nazi propaganda intended for distribution throughout Latin America. Pablo Barrera / Anadolu Agency,Image: 805095015, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no