China - Shandong Locusts Farming - June 2, 2024.Grasshopper farm for culinary use.A view of locusts raised in a greenhouse in Yanzihu village, Yinan county in China's Shandong province Sunday, June 02, 2024. Roast insects, particularly locusts, is a popular culinary delicacy in northern China. (Credit Image: © Wang Yanbing/ROPI via ZUMA Press)