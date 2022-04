epa07594288 Ukrainian lawmaker Serhiy Leshchenko shows to journalists the originals of documents, which was returned from USA by the FBI after ending of Manafort case investigations, before his visit to Prosecutor General Office in Kiev, Ukraine, 23 May 2019. Leshchenko said US political consultant Paul Manafort, journalist Larry King, and Svoboda Party in Ukraine received money from the so-called 'black ledgers' of the pro-Yanukovych Party of Regions during Presidential election campaign in 2010. On 14 May 2019, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko accused Leshchenko of interfering in the American elections in 2016 with the aim of helping one of the presidential candidates because of disclossed data on Manafort, who at the time when such data were disseminated, led Donald Trump's campaign headquarters. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO