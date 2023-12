July 10, 2023, Bucharest, Romania: Bucharest (Romania), 10/07/2023.- Romanian Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila answers to journalist's questions during a press conference triggered by the elderly care facilities scandal, at the Romanian Health Ministry headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, 10 July 2023. Prosecutors from the anti-organized crime agency (DIICOT) and Romanian police searched dozens of homes of individuals as part of an investigation into the mistreatment and exploitation of elderly and disabled people from elderly care facilities and nursing homes near Bucharest. DIICOT inquiry showed that the victims were subjected to inhumane treatments or degrading treatment, were not given sufficient food and adequate medical, or were pushed into forced labor. The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) closed on 06 July 2023, one of the residential centers intended for adults with disabilities or in vulnerable situations, from Ilfov county, and temporarily stopped the activity in two other centers that were checked by DIICOT personnel. (Rumanía, Bucarest) (Credit Image: © Robert Ghement/EFE via ZUMA Press)