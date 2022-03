epa08977503 Russian special police units officers during an unauthorized protest in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Moscow, Russia, 31 January 2021. Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany, where he was recovering from a poisoning attack with a nerve agent, on 17 January 2021. A Moscow judge on 18 January ruled that he will remain in custody for 30 days following his airport arrest. Navalny urged Russians to take to the streets to protest. In many Russian cities mass events are prohibited due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY