epa08951691 US President Donald J. Trump speaks to media as he exits the White House for the last time before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn, on the morning of Joe Biden's Presidential inauguration, in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Joe Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America. EPA-EFE/AL DRAGO / POOL