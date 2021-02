epa08951162 A woman receives COVID-19 vaccine at a shopping mall parking lot during a national lockdown in Givatayim near Tel Aviv, Israel, 20 January 2021. Although Israel is one of the first countries to have received vaccines and has so far vaccinated more than two million of its around nine million citizens, the rate of infection with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, that causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is rising drastically as Israel entered a full closure of two weeks. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN ALTERNATIVE CROP