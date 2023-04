epa10576100 A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows smoke over Khartoum International Airport, in Khartoum, Sudan, 16 April 2023. Heavy gunfire and explosions were reported in Sudan's capital Khartoum on 15 April between the army and a paramilitary group following days of tension centering around the country's proposed transition to civilian rule. EPA-EFE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2023 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES