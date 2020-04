epa08331909 Smoke billows above a neighborhood following Saudi-led airstrikes targeting a Houthi-held position, a day after the Houthis fired ballistic missiles at the Saudi capital Riyadh, in Sanaa, Yemen, 30 March 2020. According to reports, the Saudi-led coalition's warplanes waged a series of airstrikes on Houthi-held positions in the capital Sanaa after Houthi rebels fired ballistic missiles a day earlier at Riyadh that was intercepted near the Saudi Arabian capital. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB