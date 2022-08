A man seen observing the damage situation of the residential buildings in Slovyansk, Donbas, as a Russian artillery strike hit the city centre. Slovyansk with had a population of 106,972 (2021 est.), now stands as a main strategic city in the Donetsk region of Donbas, as the city was continuously been heavily bombarded by Russian artilleries and missiles, since the war started, over 80% of the civilian have already evacuated from the war. Russian artillery strikes hit Slovyansk, Ukraine - 29 Jul 2022,Image: 710938812, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no