BUCHAREST, Jan. 27, 2025 Crin Antonescu addresses the delegates of National Liberal Party convention at the Parliament Palace in Bucharest, Romania, on Jan. 26, 2025.. The National Liberal Party announced following a coalition meeting in early January that Crin Antonescu will remain the coalition's official presidential candidate.. Romania's ruling coalition has agreed to have the first round of the presidential elections on May 4, 2025, with a potential runoff set for May 18. (Credit Image: © Cristian Cristel/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)