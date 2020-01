TEHRAN, IRAN - JANUARY 08: Officials inspect at site after a Boeing 737 plane belonging to Ukrainian International Airlines crashed near Imam Khomeini Airport in Iran just after takeoff with 180 passengers on board in Tehran, Iran on January 08, 2020. All 167 passengers and nine crew members on an Ukrainian 737 plane that crashed near Iran's capital Tehran early Wednesday have died, according to a state official. Fatemeh Bahrami / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM