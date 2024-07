SANA'A, YEMEN - JULY 19: Hundreds of thousands of people attend a demonstration in response to the Houthis' call on Sebin Street in the capital Sana'a, Yemen, organized in solidarity with the Palestinians on July 19, 2024. Yemenis gathered on Sebin Street, delivering a message of support to Palestinians after Friday prayers. Mohammed Hamoud / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM