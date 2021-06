Redactorul-șef al publicației pro-democrație Apple Daily a fost arestat pe aeroportul din Hong Kong

epa09300437 Members of RSF, Reporters Sans Frontieres (Reporters Without Borders) hold pages of Hong Kong-based Apple Daily newspaper in front of a mock coffin and funeral bouquet of flowers during a protest against the closure of the newspaper, outside the Chinese Embassy in Paris, France, 25 June 2021. The last edition of the paper rolled off the presses on 23 June, three days earlier than expected, after taking into consideration the safety of its staff and manpower. The newspaper shut down after Hong KongÕs national security police arrested five directors at the newspaper on suspicion of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces under the China-imposed legislation. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON