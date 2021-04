epa09138813 (FILE) - Media mogul Jimmy Lai (C) is escorted out of a Correctional Services Department vehicle and into the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong, China, 09 February 2021 (Reissued 16 April 2021). Lai has been sentenced to one year for his role in an unauthorized assembly during anti-government protests in 2019. He is among nine democracy activists that were on trial and sentenced on 16 April. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE