A rare opportunity has arisen to become NEIGHBOURS with the QUEEN – after a stunning grade II listed house went on sale in the heart of the Royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Royal fans have the chance to live next door to Her Majesty if they buy Station House in the village of Wolferton – opposite Wood Farm where Prince Philip spent his retirement. The impressive three-bedroom detached family home, which is on the market for £1,195,000, is also adjacent to former Wolferton Railway Station, which was used by the royal family en route to Sandringham up until the late 1960s. The house, which boasts a turret and beautiful views across the countryside, is being marketed by Sowerby's estate agents. They state: "Set in the heart of the royal Sandringham Estate, Station House is a stunning family home and a truly unique property. "'Rarely available' is a phrase used frequently by estate agents but in the case of Station House this can not be emphasised enough: this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to occupy an individual and historic home in a prestigious location." Station House features three reception rooms, including a snug, as well as a garden room and an impressive kitchen with an Aga. Upstairs there is a main suite with en-suite bathroom, with a roll-top bath, and dressing room, and two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The peaceful village of Wolferton is seven miles north of King's Lynn and is home to the 13th century St Peter's Church. Prince Philip spent his retirement at Wood Farm in the village and the Queen stayed there during her visit to Sandringham earlier this year.