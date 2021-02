Regretul unui britanic care a plecat din Wuhan la scurt timp după izbucnirea pandemiei. „Eram mai în siguranță în China”

Matt Raw and his partner Ying at home in Knutsford, Cheshire during the lockdown, Matt was one of the first people to be released from Arrove Park Hospital Isolation after he flew from Wuhan, China. in January, after being in isolation for 14 days he talks about life as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.,Image: 516644062, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no