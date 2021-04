epa09120193 An ambulance carrying a patient infected with COVID-19 arrives at one of the Covid centers at the University Clinic Mother Thereza during the World Health Day in Skopje, North Macedonia, 07 April 2021. A large number of newly infected patients with COVID-19 have filled all the hospital capacities in the country. The government has introduced new stringent measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. A curfew starts at 8 pm and lasts until 5 am. Apart from the grocery stores and pharmacies, the government has closed all restaurants, cafes, bookmakers and casinos. The world marks the World Health Day on 07 April. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI