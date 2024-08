ROME, ITALY - AUGUST 28: Garbage is seen near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, on August 28, 2023. Rome's authorities are taking actions to tackle an infestation of rats around the ancient Flavian Amphitheatre after that videos and photos published by tourists on social media became viral. According to officials, the population of rodents in the Italian capital is about seven million, meaning about 2.5 for each Roman. Riccardo De Luca / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM