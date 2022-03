epa09814320 (FILE) - Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich arrives for the opening of the civil proceedings brought by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) at the District Court of Sarine in Fribourg, Switzerland, 02 May 2018 (reissued 10 March 2022). The UK government announced on 10 March 2022 sanctions against seven of Russia's wealthiest and influential oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich, whose wealth and connections are associated with the Kremlin, as part of the UK response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX