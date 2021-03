epa06752331 (FILE) Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich watches the game from the stands against Sunderland during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London, Britain, 19 December 2015 (reissued 20 May 2018). According to reports on 20 May 2018, Abramovich did not attend Chelsea’s 1-0 win in the FA Cup final after his visa expired last month. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications