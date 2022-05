Românce, sclave pe ogoarele din Italia. „Dacă accepți o cafea și un corn, accepți și avansurile sexuale. Abuzurile au loc în văzul tuturor. Dacă refuzi, a doua zi nu te mai iau la muncă”

epa08502139 A seasonal worker picks raspberries at Winterwood fruit farm near Maidstone, Britain, 22 June 2020. Winterwood farm manager Stephen Taylor notes that coronavirus restrictions on travel means that Polish, Bulgarian and Romanian workers, who traditionally pick, are unable to travel to the UK, for work. This growing season, the farm has been able to use a number of UK workers. In a normal season, around 80 pickers are used and only 2 are from England. However, in 2020, 40 pickers are English and are local to the farm area. The UK based pickers are a mixture of workers furloughed by coronavirus and students unable to travel or work in the hospitality sector. Taylor cautions the idea that this new recruitment will solve issues with seasonal working due to Brexit, as the influx of available workers is directly related to coronavirus. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL