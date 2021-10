epa09456928 A forensic scientist investigates at the fire site at a hospital for Covid-19 patients in Tetovo, Republic of North Macedonia, 09 September 2021. At least fourteen deaths have been reported by Ministry of Health when a fire, thought to have been triggered by oxygen cylinders that provide oxygen to patients with a more severe clinical case of Covid-19, broke at the hospital. EPA-EFE/Georgi Licovski