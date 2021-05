epa09180354 Health workers prepare to administer the first shot of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at a regional medical clinic in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 06 May 2021. Sri Lanka received 15,000 doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines from Russia on 04 May. Sri Lanka is facing a new wave of COVID-19 infections and the number of infection cases is increasing day by day. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE