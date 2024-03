A man walks in front of the entrance to the Lefortovo prison, where Evan Gershkovich, US journalist arrested on espionage charges, is held in Moscow on April 12, 2023. US journalist Evan Gershkovich court appearance in Moscow on April 18, 2023 will be a rare break from his isolation in Lefortovo prison -- a symbol of repression since Soviet times. The detention facility, which has housed a long list of high-profile figures, is engineered by the FSB security service to keep detainees in near-total solitude. Inside the pale-yellow 19th-century building, inmates are forbidden from seeing or speaking to any detainee other than the one cellmate allocated to them. Daily walks are also taken as a pair, in a roofless space roughly the same size as a cell.,Image: 770056170, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO MATCH AFP STORY "The Russian 'fortress' where US journalist is held", Model Release: no