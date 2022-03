epa04890678 Transneft President Nikolai Tokarev (R), Russian President Vladimir Putin (2-R) and Crimean Head Sergei Aksyonov (2-L) listen to explanations Chernomortransneft CEO Alexander Zlenko (L) as they review a model of a technological tunnel of the Sheskharis transshipment oil terminal of Chernomortransfneft in Black sea port of Novorossiysk, southern Russia, 20 August 2015. Vladimir Putin took part in the ceremony of commissioning the the Grushovaya-Sheskharis technological tunnel with 9 pipelines which would become part of the Yug project. EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / RIA NOVOSTI / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT