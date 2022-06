Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial to Hero Cities to mark the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow, in Moscow, Russia, 22 June 2022. Day of Remembrance and Sorrow is observed annually on 22 June in Russia to commemorate those who died defending the Soviet Union from Nazi Germany and its allies during Operation Barbarossa, launched on 22 June 1941. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL METZEL / KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK MANDATORY CREDIT