epa09802106 People fleeing Ukraine passed the border in Palanca Village, Moldova, 04 March 2022. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Moldova received more than 72.615 fleeing Ukrainians into the country so far following Russia's military invasion in Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU