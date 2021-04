epa09161546 A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting with Honduran Foreign Affairs Minister Lisandro Rosales (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia, 26 April 2021. Honduran Foreign Affairs is on a working visit in Moscow. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES