Vadim Andreevich Sokolov, 49, (left bearded - right clean shaven) Man arrested for murder of Chechan dissident - 02 Sep 2019 Vadim Andreevich Sokolov, 49, born in Irkutsk, Siberia, and based in St Petersburg. who has been arrested for the murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian citizen living in Germany, who was assassinated in downtown Berlin last Friday, August 23, while having lunch on the way to a mosque for Friday prayer. Khangoshvili, who fought against Russia during the second Chechen war in the early 2000s, was assassinated with three bullets, two of them fired at close range at his head.