MOSCOW, RUSSIA – MARCH 21, 2022: Journalists wait outside the Tverskoi District Court during a hearing to consider recognising Meta Platforms as an extremist organization. Russian Prosecutor General's Office demands that Meta Platforms, parent organization of Facebook and Instagram social networking services and WhatsApp messaging service, be banned in Russia. Artyom Geodakyan/TASS,Image: 672125529, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia