May 5, 2023, Kyiv, Ukraine: Jamala, a Ukrainian singer who won the Eurovision Song Contest 2016, presents her new album, Qirim, to the accompaniment of the National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine conducted by Volodymyr Sirenko at the Taras Shevchenko National Opera and Ballet Theatre, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. (Credit Image: © Hennadii Minchenko/Ukrinform via ZUMA Press Wire)