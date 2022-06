A German soldier walks during presentation of how it works at the launching station of NATO's Patriot missile air defense system operated by German army unit Flugabwehrraketengruppe 26 (Air Defense Artillerie) placed at Sliac airbase in Sliac, central Slovakia, 10 May 2022. A Dutch-German air and missile defence forces deployed Patriot system in spring 2022 to reinforce defence capabilities on Eastern NATO border following Russia's military invasion in Ukraine, as mainly military mission is protection of Sliac air base and additional assets. NATO multinational air missile defence task force Slovakia operate on the site with 240 German soldiers and with 130 Dutch soldiers. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK