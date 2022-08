A tractor transports collected harvest to a grain carrier at the wheat field near Dubasarii Vechi village, about 50km East from Chisinau, Moldova, 09 July 2022. Moldova's farmers blame dry weather on little harvest. Ukraine faces logistic problems exporting its harvest to the world market due to the Russian invasion. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU