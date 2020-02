Rușii de la Caviar au creat un Cyberphone. Prețul este piperat

La marque russe Caviar propose un iPhone 11 Pro en titane pour la modique somme de $5,256 Following the release of its luxury gold AirPods, Russian manufacture Caviar returns with a new modified Apple product with a design inspired by Elon Musk and Tesla's Cybertruck. Caviar's Cyberphone utilizes an iPhone 11 Pro and a titanium-built case that products the handheld from all sides with metal plates. Only 99 units set to be made for a price of $5,256