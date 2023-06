Handout aerial photo provided by the Swedish Coast Guard on September 28, 2022 shows the fourth leak on Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Sweden's exclusive economic zone. Ukraine has denied any involvement in September's attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, which were built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany. The denial follows a report from the New York Times, which cites anonymous US intelligence officials who suggest a pro-Ukrainian group was to blame. Photo by The Swedish Coast Guard via ABACAPRESS.COM