epa09370149 Pedestrians queue at an on-site Covid-19 rapid testing site which enables visitors to access the Eiffel Tower with a negative Covid-19 test result in the absence of a vaccinal passport or health pass with a QR code, in Paris, France, 27 July 2021. France has extended the use of its Vaccinal Passeport, dubbed 'health pass' or 'sanitary pass', to cultural place, transport, restaurants, etc, after Covid-19 infections soared due to the more infectious Delta variant. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON