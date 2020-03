epa08329357 The official website for Earth Hour displays a digital rendition of an illuminated Eiffel Tower, which website visitors can virtually extinguish as part of the annual Earth Hour when monuments around the globe traditionally turn off their lights, in Paris, France, 28 March 2020. This year, Earth Hour's traditional lights-out at landmark monuments has been cancelled due to the lockdown in place to stop the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the Covid-19 disease, and instead been replaced with a digital alternative on the Earth Hour website. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON