French police officers patrol in the "Cité of Pissevin ", popular neighbourhood in Nimes, France on August 25, 2023, three days after a 10 and 18 years boys has been shot dead in suspected drugs-related violence A series of violent incidents in regional towns in southern France, usually related to the drugs trade, have led to increased fears about crime and promises of new police resources from the French government. Photo by Patrick Aventurier/ABACAPRESS.COM