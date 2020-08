epa08461026 A woman sunbathes while a man cleans the Copacabana beach exercise area, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 02 June 2020. Rio de Janeiro, one of the cities in Brazil most affected by the coronavirus crisis, began a confusing gradual reopening of its economy on Tuesday, with decrees found among the various authorities in the region and judicial rulings that limited the scope of the measure. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda