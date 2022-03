epa09800870 Refugees from Ukraine upon arrival at the assistance point organized in the sports hall at the primary school in Lubycza Krolewska in the Lublin voivodeship, Poland, 04 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/WOJTEK JARGILO POLAND OUT