KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 19, 2022 - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lt Gen Valerii Zaluzhnyi delivers a speech during the commemorative event for the Debaltseve defenders in Askold's Grave Park, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. The Battle of Debaltseve took place on January 14 - February 20, 2015, between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatist forces for Debaltseve, a city in Donetsk Region with vital transport hub.,Image: 664217760, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no