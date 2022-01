epa09423295 A protester holds poster reading 'this vaccine is unhealthy' during a demonstration held by right-wing party 'Les Patriotes' against the COVID-19 sanitary pass which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues, in Paris, France, 21 August 2021. For the fifth consecutive week, thousands of French demonstrators have taken to the streets in several cities across the country to protest against measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON