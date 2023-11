KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - OCTOBER 24: Patients receiving treatments on dialysis units, are deprived of necessary treatment due to power crisis and lack of medicines as Israeli forces cutting off electricity, preventing the entry of fuel and various supplies disrupted the functioning of all hospitals in the region, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 24, 2023. Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu. Profimedia Images